Sept 2 Arbona AB (publ) :

* Acquires 100 percent of shares in Johnsons i Åre El AB

* Purchase price amounts to book value of own capital, plus additional payment of up to 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($186,918) based on, among others, Johnsons i Åre El performance until Dec. 31, 2017

* Johnsons i Åre El AB has revenue of about 61 million crowns and employs 43 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5599 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)