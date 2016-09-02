BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Nigeria's government liquidity pressures rising amid growth and inflation challenges
* Moody's on Nigeria - Projects stagnation in real GDP in 2016 and only subdued growth at 2.5% in 2017
* Moody's on Nigeria - "We expect that Nigeria will contain pressures on its public finances in the short term"
* Moody's on Nigeria - Greater doubt about severity of impact of challenges, particularly on government liquidity and economic growth, over medium term
* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects inflation to accelerate to 18% by year's end, before falling to an average of 12.5% in 2017
* Moody's on Nigeria - Views the recent devaluation of the Naira as credit positive
* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects that the depreciation will increase Nigeria's external debt marginally to 5.2% of GDP by end-2016 from 3.3% in 2015
* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects fiscal outlook to remain in deficit at around 3.7% of GDP in 2016, after posting a 3.8% deficit in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar wallowed near six-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the U.S. political crisis appeared to deepen, and likely to delay any efforts by President Donald Trump to carry out his economic stimulus plans.