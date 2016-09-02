Sept 2 Yum Brands Inc :
* Yum China and investors expect to enter into a
shareholders agreement
* Primavera will be entitled to designate 1 member of Yum
China board of directors, have right to designate one non-voting
board observer
* Ant financial to also have the right to designate one
non-voting board observer to Yum China board of directors
* Shareholders agreement to have standstill item prohibiting
investors from buying more than 19.9 percent beneficial stake in
Yum China's voting stock
* Primavera, ANT Financial will get after investment,shares
of Yum China representing aggregate between 4.3-5.9% of Yum
China common stock
* If Primavera no longer meets certain shareholding
requirements, then after 3 yrs,ANT Financial will lose right to
designate board observer
* For 1-year after separation, shareholders agreement will
prohibit investors from transferring all,any portion of shares
of Yum China
* Primavera, ANT Financial will also get warrants
exercisable for approximate additional 4% ownership, in
aggregate, of Yum China
Source text: (bit.ly/2bHCnLu)
