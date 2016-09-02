Sept 2 S&P Global Ratings:

* Kingdom of Sweden 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable

* S&P on Kingdom of Sweden - Ratings reflect our view of its prosperous and competitive economy as well as its robust fiscal buffers

* S&P on Kingdom of Sweden - Reflects expectation that over next 2 years key fiscal, external, economic, monetary metrics will remain strong Source text (bit.ly/2bVXi9w)