Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* S&P On Lebanon: Lebanon outlook revised to stable on resilient financial system and deposit inflows; 'B-/B' ratings affirmed

* S&P On Lebanon: See little prospects for significant improvement in macroeconomic fundamentals

* S&P On Lebanon: Outlook revision reflects view that bank deposits in lebanon will increase sufficiently to support government's borrowing requirement

* S&P On Lebanon: See longer-term constraints on lebanon's deposit and economic growth

* S&P On Lebanon:Believe lebanon's economic growth will remain relatively weak as long as domestic political standstill persists and syrian civil war continues Source (bit.ly/2bQvdBV)