BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* S&P On Lebanon: Lebanon outlook revised to stable on resilient financial system and deposit inflows; 'B-/B' ratings affirmed
* S&P On Lebanon: See little prospects for significant improvement in macroeconomic fundamentals
* S&P On Lebanon: Outlook revision reflects view that bank deposits in lebanon will increase sufficiently to support government's borrowing requirement
* S&P On Lebanon: See longer-term constraints on lebanon's deposit and economic growth
* S&P On Lebanon:Believe lebanon's economic growth will remain relatively weak as long as domestic political standstill persists and syrian civil war continues Source (bit.ly/2bQvdBV)
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar wallowed near six-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the U.S. political crisis appeared to deepen, and likely to delay any efforts by President Donald Trump to carry out his economic stimulus plans.