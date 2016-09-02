Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
* U.S. FDA says November advisory committee meeting to discuss hepatitis B vaccine from Dynavax Technologies Corp has been canceled
U.S. FDA says Dynavax advisory committee meeting canceled to allow time for the FDA to review and resolve several outstanding issues
