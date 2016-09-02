BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Sept 2 Valtech SE :
* H1 net loss EUR 0.1 million ($111,630.00)versus profit of EUR 2.0 million year ago
* H1 EBIT EUR 4.3 million versus EUR 4.5 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 102.6 million versus EUR 87.6 million year ago
* Says while the second half should be better than the first, it remain cautious about the prospects for the coming quarters Source text: bit.ly/2bIPGfV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.