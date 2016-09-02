BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Arcbest Corp
* Abf logistics acquires logistics & distribution services, llc
* Transaction valued at $25.0 million
* Transaction reflects cash consideration of $17.0 million paid at closing and an additional $8.0 million that will be held in escrow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.