BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Sept 2 Hutton Hotel
* Hutton Hotel notifies customers of payment card security incident
* Hutton Hotel began an investigation of its payment card system and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assist
* Findings from investigation show unknown individuals installed program on payment processing system to capture payment card data
* Was alerted to a potential security incident by its payment processor
* Program could have affected payment card data of guests who used payment card to pay from september 19, 2012 to april 16, 2015
* Company has notified law enforcement and will continue to support their investigation Source text for Eikon:
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.