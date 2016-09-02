Sept 2 Memorial Production Partners Lp

* Memorial production partners lp announces changes in leadership roles

* John A. Weinzierl has submitted his resignation as chief executive officer of memp gp effective immediately.

* Weinzierl will remain actively involved with memp by continuing to serve as a director on board

* Board has elected William J. Scarff, current president of Memp Gp, to additional role of chief executive officer