BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Array Biopharma Inc
* On Sept 2, co entered into note purchase agreement - SEC filing
* Notes bear interest at rate of 5 percent per annum
* Co issued to Redmile subordinated convertible promissory notes (in aggregate original principal amount of $10 million Source: (bit.ly/2c1a5cZ) Further company coverage:
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.