BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Bwx Technologies Inc
* Entered into amendment to credit agreement dated may 11, 2015 with Bank Of America N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Amendment adds new US dollar term loan facility of up to $112.5 million, new canadian dollar term loan facility of $137.5 million us dollars
* Each of incremental term loans may be drawn in a single drawing at any time prior to December 31, 2016
* If drawn, each incremental term loan will mature on June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.