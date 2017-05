Sept 2 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc:

* Announces implementation of 10b5-1 share repurchase plan

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc says has established a written trading plan authorizing repurchase of its common shares in open market transactions

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc says plan was established as part of company's previously announced $475 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: