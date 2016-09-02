Sept 2 Fifth Third Bancorp :
* Fifth third bancorp announces redemption of senior bank
notes due november 18, 2016
* Redemption price is amount equal to 100% of principal
amount plus accrued,unpaid interest to, but excluding,
redemption date
* Redemption of all of outstanding 1.15% fixed rate senior
notes due november 18, 2016 issued in principal amount of $1
billion
* Redemption of all of outstanding floating rate senior
notes due november 18, 2016 issued in amount of $750 million by
fifth third bank
