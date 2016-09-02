BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Sept 2 Fulgent Genetics Inc
* Files For IPO Of Up To $50.0 Mln - Sec filing
* Fulgent Genetics Inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq global market under symbol "FLGT"
* Fulgent Genetics Inc says Credit Suisse, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James and BTIG are underwriters to the IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bIubWl
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: