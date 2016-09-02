BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Republic Airways Holdings
* On September 2, entered into an amended capacity purchase agreement with American Airlines Inc
* Amendment to agreement with American Airlines to secure a substantial portion of our operational fleet
* In exchange of amendment and settlement of American's asserted claims, American will receive unsecured pre-petition claim of $250 million
* Amendment provides for permitting removal of certain aircraft, an extension in duration of republic's flying for certain aircraft for American
* Amendment provides for a single capacity purchase agreement that prescribes flying commitments and obligations of republic and american
* Agreement facilitates republic's transition to single air carrier operating certificate by reconfiguring 80-seat aircraft to 76-seat configuration
* Amendment also provides american exclusive use of certain airport slots Source text: [bit.ly/2cl42yV] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.