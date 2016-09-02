Sept 2 Erickson Inc

* On August 30, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered into amendment number fifteen to credit agreement

* Credit agreement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained $10 million for period from July 25, 2016 through August 29, 2016

* Agreement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $13 million for period from August 30, 2016 through September 6, 2016

* Agreement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $17.5 million from September 7, 2016 through October 2, 2016

* Credit agreement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $20 million from October 3, 2016 through December 31, 2016