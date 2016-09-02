Sept 2 Stonemor Partners Lp

* Stonemor partners l.p. Announces intention to restate certain financial statements

* Intends to restate financial statements for fiscal years ended December 31, 2013 through 2015 and fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2016, june 30, 2016

* Determined that it incorrectly allocated net loss to general partner and its limited partners for referenced historical periods

* Restatement not expected to have any impact to net income (loss), total assets, total liabilities, total partner's capital, adjusted ebitda

* Restatement not expected to have any impact to distributable cash flow, or cash distributions for aforementioned periods. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: