BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Dupont
* On September 2, 2016, Dupont And Dow mutually agreed to grant european commission an extension of 10 working days in connection with its phase ii review.
* Dupont And Dow are very focused on working with European Commission toward closing transaction by end of 2016
* Extension represents latest date for European Commission action under updated timeline
* In event European Commission utilizes full extension, closing of transaction would be expected to occur in early part of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.