BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Telepizza Group SA :
* H1 net sales 252.3 million euros ($281.9 million) versus 243.2 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 36.0 million euros versus 31.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 19.3 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* H1 like for like sales in core regions up 4.4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA growth in double digits
* Sees to open its first franchise shops in Saudi Arabia and UK by the end of the year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24