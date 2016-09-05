Sept 5 Telepizza Group SA :

* H1 net sales 252.3 million euros ($281.9 million) versus 243.2 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 36.0 million euros versus 31.4 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 19.3 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago

* H1 like for like sales in core regions up 4.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA growth in double digits

* Sees to open its first franchise shops in Saudi Arabia and UK by the end of the year

