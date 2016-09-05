BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Sept 5 Karolinska Development AB :
* Preliminary data from retrospective study indicates that OSSDSIGN Cranial may provide better, more permanent solution for cranioplasty, even in complex patient population
* In retrospective study of patients undergoing cranioplasty using OSSDSIGN Cranial, 96.7 percent of patients treated showed no signs of post-operative complications leading to implant removal at an average follow-up time of 9.5 months
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner