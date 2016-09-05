Sept 5 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Increased its underlying earnings in the first half of
2016 by 8 pct to 238 million Swiss francs ($243.23 million)
* In the first half of 2016, Helvetia generated a business
volume at group level of 5,544.3 million Swiss francs, which
corresponds to year-on-year growth of 3.4 pct in original
currency
* H1 current income from group investments came to 523.3
million francs, which represents an increase of 20.1 million
francs on the first half of 2015
* H1 business volume of the insurance group grew by 3 pct
(in original currency) to 5,544 million francs
* Sound performance is attributable among other things to
the very smooth integration of Nationale Suisse and Basler
Austria
Source text: bit.ly/2clESzM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9785 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)