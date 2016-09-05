BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Sept 5 Sectra
* Says Q1 net sales totaled SEK 230.5 million (224.9), up 2.5 pct
* Says Q1 order bookings amounted to SEK 225.5 million (299.9)
* Says Q1 operating profit rose 2.2 pct to SEK 32.1 million (31.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner