BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Sept 5 Immunovia AB (publ) :
* Immunovia holdig detailed talks about participation in a large consortium that will address the largest risk group for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner