* German residential real estate company Vonovia announces
takeover offer for conwert
* Conwert has been informed that Adler real estate ag
("Adler") has committed to tendering entire share adler holds
directly or indirectly in Conwert as part of share exchange
offer
* Vonovia plans to offer all Conwert shareholders 74 vonovia
shares for each 149 conwert shares
* This is equivalent to eur 17.58 per conwert share based on
vonovia's closing price on friday, 2 september 2016
* Chairman of administrative board of conwert, Alexander
Proschofsky, intends to tender Conwert shares he holds directly
and indirectly into tender offer
* Vonovia committed to support candidates nominated by
administrative board of conwert
* Closing of takeover offer will be subject to legal minimum
acceptance level of 50% plus 1 share of all conwert shares as
well as other customary closing conditions
* Further details will be included in offer document, which
is expected to be published on 17 november 2016
