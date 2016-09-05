BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 CDRL SA :
* August revenue from sales via retail network 14.5 million zlotys ($3.72 million), up 22 percent versus year ago
* August e-commerce revenue 1.5 million zlotys, up 123 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8978 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24