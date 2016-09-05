BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says in August 2016 it transported 961,851 passengers, which is a 2.7 pct increase compared to August 2015
* Number of cargo units in August increased by 7.4 pct to 26,775 units and number of passenger vehicles increased by 3.5 pct to 125,911 compared to August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24