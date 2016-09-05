Sept 5 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :

* Turkcell's tv platform Turkcell TV+ became the official broadcaster of English premier league in Turkey

* English premier league will be broadcasted on Turkcell TV+ through IPTV and mobile devices for the next 3 years

* Among the mobile operators in Turkey, Turkcell, through Turkcell TV+ has become the "exclusive" mobile broadcaster of this league

