BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Marks And Spencer Group Plc :
* Proposed changes to UK head office structure
* It will be entering in to consultation with its employees with regards to proposals to make significant changes to its UK head office structure
* Proposals have been developed by M&S following a detailed review of organisation and an analysis of its processes and do not impact on M&S store employees
* Proposals are centred on plans to reshape and redefine organisation by reducing number of head office roles by a net reduction of c.525 roles
* It is expected that annualised operating cost savings would be c.1 pct of UK cost base
* Should proposals go ahead they would deliver significant cost savings
* There would be a non-underlying cost of c.15 mln stg which includes changes to senior management team that have already taken place
* Cost growth guidance for current year remains unchanged at c.3.5 pct
* Also reduce number of roles permanently based in Central London by c.400, across it and logistics
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24