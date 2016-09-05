BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
Sept 5 Fit Biotech Oy :
* Says to repeat its proof-of-concept gene-based treatment study
* To repeat study due to unexpected malfunction of electroporation device (EP)
* Study will be repeated with a new EP device and it is expected to be completed and reported in Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25