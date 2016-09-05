Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
Sept 5 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Sells its last property in Katrineholm, Karossen 7
* Karossen 7 is sold in company form to private buyer
* Agreed property value in transaction is 42 million Swedish crowns ($4.91 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5608 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.