GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar surrenders some gains as investors remain cautious
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
Sept 5 Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP
* Hilliard Munoz Gonzales reports that GM settles the 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases
* Bob Hilliard announced two weeks before picking jury in BW trial no 5 GM agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed amount
* Bob Hilliard announced in addition, BW trial no 6, scheduled to begin Nov 4, 2016 was also settled for an undisclosed amount Source text for Eikon:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
NEW YORK, May 18 A little-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat that sold for $19,000 in 1984 soared to an astounding $110.5 million at Sotheby's on Thursday, the second-highest price ever for a work of contemporary art.