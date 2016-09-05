GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar surrenders some gains as investors remain cautious
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
Sept 5 General Motors Co
* Co and plaintiffs settle two ignition switch MDL cases
* Agreed to settle the last two federal bellwether cases scheduled for 2016; terms of the settlements will be confidential Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
NEW YORK, May 18 A little-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat that sold for $19,000 in 1984 soared to an astounding $110.5 million at Sotheby's on Thursday, the second-highest price ever for a work of contemporary art.