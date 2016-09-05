BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 5 Umanis SA :
* H1 net income group share 2.1 million euros ($2.34 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 77.6 million euros versus 74.1 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 3.1 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.