BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA :
* H1 turnover 15.2 million euros ($16.94 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 111,000 euros versus loss 4.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 results will show further improvement over the corresponding period of 2015
* H1 EBITDA profit 3.1 million euros versus EBITDA loss 184,000 euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24