BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Company's August 2016 net sales at 24.5 million zlotys ($6.3 million), up 30 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9075 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24