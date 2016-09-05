BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million
Sept 5 Huge Group Ltd :
* Signed agreement with relevant shareholders under which company to buy 100 pct of shares in and shareholder loan account claims against ConnectNet Broadband
* Will buy 100 percent shares in, shareholder loan account claims against ConnectNet Broadband Wireless Proprietary Ltd for 275 mln rand
* Says enterprise value of proposed transaction is 417.9 mln rand
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.