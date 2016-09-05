Sept 5 Transgene Sa

* H1 operating loss from continuing operations 10.7 million euros ($11.93 million) versus 20.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 12.2 million euros versus 28.1 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 4.9 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* Transgene confirms that it expects its cash burn to be around 35 million euros in 2016

* 33.4 million euros in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2016