BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 5 Sword Group SE :
* H1 revenue 80.1 million euros ($89.3 million) versus 67.8 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 12.4 million euros versus 10.5 million euros year ago
* 2020 plan involves a revenue trend of 300 million euros with an EBITDA margin greater or equal to 14.5 pct
* 2020 forecast: target is to double size of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.