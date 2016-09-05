Sept 5 Sword Group SE :

* H1 revenue 80.1 million euros ($89.3 million) versus 67.8 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 12.4 million euros versus 10.5 million euros year ago

* 2020 plan involves a revenue trend of 300 million euros with an EBITDA margin greater or equal to 14.5 pct

* 2020 forecast: target is to double size of business