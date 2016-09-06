MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 MCH Group AG :
* H1 consolidated operating income 335.5 million Swiss francs ($342.38 million), up 8.8 percent
* H1 EBITDA is 92.0 million francs (up 6.9 percent on 2015, down 2.9 percent on 2014)
* H1 EBIT 59.9 million francs (up 8.9 percent on 2015, down 5.2 percent on 2014)
* H1 consolidated group profit is 56.1 million francs, up 15.2 percent
* Is expecting the result for 2016 to be in the region of the results for the past two years Source text - bit.ly/2c75SnU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9799 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.