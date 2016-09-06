MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 Ingenico Group Sa
* Cuts full-year organic revenue growth target to at least 7 percent from at least 10 percent
* Cuts full-year EBITDA margin goal to at least 20 percent from 21 percent
* Says reduced goals reflect "sudden and significant decline" in U.S. sales Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.