Sept 6 Arcam
* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE
Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned
subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a
public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all
ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in
cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of
5,855,776,725 SEK
* Statement by the board of directors of Arcam in relation
to the public offer by GE
* Says offer represents a premium of 53.23 per cent to
closing price of SEK 186.00 per share on Nasdaq Stockholm on
September 5, 2016
* Says board unanimously recommends Arcam shareholders to
accept offer
* GE says does not intend to make any material changes for
Arcam's employees, including their terms of employment and the
locations of business.
* GE Group says believes Additive Manufacturing is the next
step in GE Group's development as a Digital Industrial company,
and Arcam is a respected player in the
additive space as the inventor of EBM technology (Electron Beam
Melting).
