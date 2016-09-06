Sept 6 Danaher Corp :

* Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or approximately $4 billion

* Says company expects acquisition to be approximately $0.30 accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share

* Danaher expects to finance transaction with available cash and proceeds from issuance of debt

* Estimates Cepheid acquisition will be about $0.05 accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first fy post acquisition

* Acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* Says Cepheid will become part of Danaher's $5 billion diagnostics segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: