Sept 6 Danaher Corp :
* Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or
approximately $4 billion
* Says company expects acquisition to be approximately $0.30
accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share
* Danaher expects to finance transaction with available cash
and proceeds from issuance of debt
* Estimates Cepheid acquisition will be about $0.05
accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share
in first fy post acquisition
* Acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of each company
* Says Cepheid will become part of Danaher's $5 billion
diagnostics segment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: