BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Diamondrock Hospitality :
* Robert Tanenbaum notified co on August 30, 2016 of his decision to resign as executive vp and coo
* Diamondrock hospitality co says has engaged Ferguson partners and begun search process to replace Tanenbaum Source text - bit.ly/2c0MhFp Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: