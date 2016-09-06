Sept 6 Biocartis Group NV :
* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of H1 75.8 million
euros ($84.49 million) versus 128.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 23.8 million euros versus loss of 16.9 million
euros year ago
* H1 operational loss 24.0 million euros versus loss of
16.8 million euros year ago
* Following the H1 2016 performance, guidance for the
installed base expansion is increased to the top end of the
150-175 range
* Guidance for launching at least four new tests in 2016
reiterated
* Ce-Marking of Idylla(TM) NRAS mutation test and
Idylla(TM)NRAS-BRAF mutation test solid biopsy tests expected in
H2
* US FDA 510k submissions for the Idylla(TM) respiratory
(IFV-RSV) panel and the Idylla(TM) instrument and Idylla(TM)
console expected in H2
* Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in the range
of 45 million euros to 55 million euros reiterated
* H1 total operating income 6.8 million euros versus 7.2
million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
