Sept 6 Cellnovo Group SA :

* Announces that delivery of the first batch of its Insulin cartridges produced by Flex (Flextronics), has been received

Flex and Cellnovo are now focused on documentation and testing building up to full scale manufacturing, which remains on track and targeted for the second half of 2016