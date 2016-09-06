Sept 6 Freedom Property Fund Ltd :

* Ivory Sun Trading 115 Proprietary Ltd has entered into a sale agreement with K2016357129 Proprietary Ltd trading as Global Kingdom Business International

* Global Kingdom Business International will acquire ERF 5679 (Extension 50) in district of Kroonstad in Orange Free State

* Deal for a total consideration of six million rand in cash