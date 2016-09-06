Sept 6 Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Has successfully placed secured bonds with a principal amount of EUR 150 million, exchangeable into ordinary shares of Redefine International Plc

* Proceeds of which will be used to partially Refinance debt raised by Redefine on its acquisition of its shareholding in Echo Polska Properties N.V.

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc acted as sole bookrunner on transaction