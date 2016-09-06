Sept 6 Halfords Group Plc :
* Updates market on its trading performance for 20-week
period to 19 August 2016
* Group revenue +4.8pct, with retail +4.8pct and autocentres
+4.6pct
* Strong service-related sales growth of 13.9pct
* Robust motoring sales against strong comparatives
* Car maintenance growth driven by bulbs, blades and
batteries and new motorcycle ranges
* In car enhancement, dash cam sales growth remains strong,
but was offset by continuing decline in sat nav sales
* Travel solutions delivered good growth across category,
particularly child safety seats and roof boxes
* Strong cycling sales during late july and august, helped
by new ranges and a deeper promotion, which more than offset
slower sales earlier in year
* Premium bikes in strong growth throughout year to date
* Total cycling sales across group grew by 11pct, reflecting
cycle republic store openings and addition of tredz, which
continued to perform well since acquisition
* Improved parts, accessories and clothing ('pacs')
performance with group sales up 6pct
* All guidance for full year remains unchanged.
* "Good growth in cycling sales during peak summer period
was supported by new ranges, strong promotional activity, good
weather and success of Halfords' olympic cycling heroes" - CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)