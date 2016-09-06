Sept 6 Halfords Group Plc :

* Updates market on its trading performance for 20-week period to 19 August 2016

* Group revenue +4.8pct, with retail +4.8pct and autocentres +4.6pct

* Strong service-related sales growth of 13.9pct

* Robust motoring sales against strong comparatives

* Car maintenance growth driven by bulbs, blades and batteries and new motorcycle ranges

* In car enhancement, dash cam sales growth remains strong, but was offset by continuing decline in sat nav sales

* Travel solutions delivered good growth across category, particularly child safety seats and roof boxes

* Strong cycling sales during late july and august, helped by new ranges and a deeper promotion, which more than offset slower sales earlier in year

* Premium bikes in strong growth throughout year to date

* Total cycling sales across group grew by 11pct, reflecting cycle republic store openings and addition of tredz, which continued to perform well since acquisition

* Improved parts, accessories and clothing ('pacs') performance with group sales up 6pct

* All guidance for full year remains unchanged.

* "Good growth in cycling sales during peak summer period was supported by new ranges, strong promotional activity, good weather and success of Halfords' olympic cycling heroes" - CEO