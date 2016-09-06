Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - China wealth management products (WMPS) growth slows; still a risk as loss events rise

* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - China WMPS may pose credit risks to banks

* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - China's mid-tier banks most reliant on WMPS

* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - Banks will need to set aside provisions for investment products until risk reserve buffer reaches 1% of Chinese banks' outstanding WMPS

* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - Does not expect new regulations on WMPS to dramatically slow WMP issuance

* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - New regulations on China WMPS, if implemented successfully, would be credit positive