BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 (Reuters) -
* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - China wealth management products (WMPS) growth slows; still a risk as loss events rise
* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - China WMPS may pose credit risks to banks
* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - China's mid-tier banks most reliant on WMPS
* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - Banks will need to set aside provisions for investment products until risk reserve buffer reaches 1% of Chinese banks' outstanding WMPS
* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - Does not expect new regulations on WMPS to dramatically slow WMP issuance
* Fitch on Chinese WMP growth - New regulations on China WMPS, if implemented successfully, would be credit positive Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: